Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System

VA provides all Veterans the services outlined in the VA Medical Benefits Package. Our Veteran Care Coordinator can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:

Primary Care Services

Primary Care Teams are the first place to start when seeking care at the VA. Your Primary Care Provider can provide:

Provide eligible Veterans with gender-affirming therapy if they were already receiving such care from VA as of 3/17/25 or such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service.

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Health Care Information and Resources

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Mental Health Services

Support Groups

Policies and practices to know

The Veteran Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Changing name, sex, or gender identity in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. However, the VA is also able to include the name you go by in parenthesis next to your legal name.

You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.