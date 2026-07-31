Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Portland Health Care System employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Megan Tooker, (LCSW), Veteran Care Coordinator
Phone:
My HealtheVet Secure Messaging
Message Group: POR Veteran Care Coordinator
https://www.va.gov/health-care/send-receive-messages/
Other important contacts:
- Enrollment Office
Phone:
Online: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
- Privacy Office
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System
VA provides all Veterans the services outlined in the VA Medical Benefits Package. Our Veteran Care Coordinator can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
Primary Care Services
Primary Care Teams are the first place to start when seeking care at the VA. Your Primary Care Provider can provide:
- Provide eligible Veterans with gender-affirming therapy if they were already receiving such care from VA as of 3/17/25 or such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service.
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Health Care Information and Resources
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Mental Health Services
- Support Groups
Policies and practices to know
The Veteran Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Changing name, sex, or gender identity in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. However, the VA is also able to include the name you go by in parenthesis next to your legal name.
You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.