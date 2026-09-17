Expanded VA Community Resource & Referral Center Opening Tuesday, Sept. 22!

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

Portland, OR - A newly renovated Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) will open on Tuesday, September 22 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. This larger space offers more parking as well as expanded CRS and HUD-VASH services and will replace the CRRC located in the Lawrence Building.

WHO: Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors as well as media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)

1919 SE Belmont St.

Portland, OR 97214

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Public Affairs at or VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov