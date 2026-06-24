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Korean War Veterans Remembrance Ceremony on 6/27/2026

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2026

Portland, OR - PORTLAND, Ore. – All Veterans and their families are invited to this free event to honor and gather in reflection, remembrance, and shared support for the thousands of servicemembers who lost their lives in the Korean War.

When: June 27, 2026, from 11:00am-2:00pm

Where: Vancouver Campus - the Korean Memorial by the Helicopter 

1601 E 4th Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98661

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Public Affairs at vhapor-publicaffairs@med.va.gov.

Media contacts

Nick Choy, Public Affairs Specialist

Phone:

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