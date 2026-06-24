Korean War Veterans Remembrance Ceremony on 6/27/2026
PRESS RELEASE
June 24, 2026
Portland, OR - PORTLAND, Ore. – All Veterans and their families are invited to this free event to honor and gather in reflection, remembrance, and shared support for the thousands of servicemembers who lost their lives in the Korean War.
When: June 27, 2026, from 11:00am-2:00pm
Where: Vancouver Campus - the Korean Memorial by the Helicopter
1601 E 4th Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98661
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Public Affairs at vhapor-publicaffairs@med.va.gov.
Media contacts
Nick Choy, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: