The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Vet Summit on 7/10/2026
PRESS RELEASE
June 24, 2026
Portland, OR - PORTLAND, Ore. – All Veterans and their families are invited to this free event that will offer presentations, speakers and resource tables focused on veteran’s benefits and services, with benefits personnel available to assist with disability claim questions.
When: July 10, 2026, from 7:00am-4:00pm
Veterans Sweat: 7:00 am to 10:00 am.
Doors and registration open: 9:00 am
Opening Ceremony: 10:30 am
There after speakers and presentations until 4:00 pm when the event concludes
Where: CTGR Uyxat Powwow Grounds, 9600 S.W. Hebo Road Grand Ronde, OR
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Public Affairs at vhapor-publicaffairs@med.va.gov.
Media contacts
Nick Choy, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: