VA awards Oregon more than $2 million in grant funding for infrastructure upgrades to state-operated Veteran nursing home

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2026

Portland, OR - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has awarded the state of Oregon more than $2.3 million in grant funding to assist with infrastructure upgrade projects at the Oregon State Veterans Home (SVH).

The grant will help Oregon replace air handler units and complete heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrades at the 15-acre facility in The Dalles – one of only two Veterans’ Homes in the state.

“VA’s ongoing support of State Veterans Homes reaffirms our commitment to providing Veterans at all stages of life with the care and dignity they have earned,” said VA Under Secretary for Health John Bartrum. “These funds will support much needed upgrades to Oregon’s 29-year-old facility and help ensure the comfort and safety of its residents.”

The funding is part of the construction and renovation grants awarded through the State Home Construction Grant Program. A collaboration between VA and state governments, this program supports construction and renovation of State Veterans Homes (SVHs) to provide affordable, long-term nursing and domiciliary care for Veterans and their spouses.

SVHs – which are owned, operated, and managed by state governments – are designed to enhance quality of life with a clean, caring, and dignified setting appropriate to the men and women who have served our country with honor. For more information about SVHs, including eligibility and locations, visit this webpage.

The Oregon SVH is one of 172 state-operated domiciliary and nursing homes across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Public Affairs at or via email at vhapor-publicaffairs@med.va.gov.