VA Portland Health Care System Earns Nation’s Highest Award for Nursing Excellence

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2026

Portland, OR - PORTLAND, Ore. – The VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) has earned its fifth Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the highest national recognition for nursing excellence and quality patient care.

Magnet recognition distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for nursing leadership, shared governance, and superior outcomes.

A virtual site visit was conducted September 15–17, 2025, by ANCC appraisers who evaluated nursing practice, staff engagement, and organizational performance. This is the fifth consecutive year VA Portland has had the opportunity to showcase its nursing excellence during the Magnet evaluation process. VAPORHCS was first designated in 2006.

According to the ANCC, the Magnet Recognition Program is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve. Magnet designation indicates that an organization meets the most stringent standards for nursing excellence and patient care quality. VA Portland previously earned Magnet recognition in 2006, 2010, 2015, and 2020.

As part of the appraisal process, an open session was held with VA Portland employees in mid-September to allow staff to share insights about the facility’s nursing practice and professional environment.

“The Magnet designation for VA Portland Health Care System is a testament to the professionalism and expertise our nursing staff brings to our health care teams throughout our organization,” said VA Portland Health Care System Director Karla Azcuy. “This recognition acknowledges our strong nursing practices and reflects the passion our nursing staff have in providing care to our Veteran community.”

Magnet recognition is an international benchmark for health care organizations committed to delivering exceptional patient care. The program supports nursing leaders as they align strategic goals to improve outcomes, advance professional development, and strengthen collaboration at the bedside. For nurses, Magnet status fosters growth and autonomy. For patients, it represents the highest standard of care delivered by nurses who are supported to perform at their best.