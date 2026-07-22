VA Portland Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

Portland, OR - VA Portland Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding for VA Portland Health Care System improvement projects for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Vancouver Campus – Bldg. 2 HVAC – Laundry and Warehouse upgrade for ventilation, heating and cooling

Portland Campus – Electrical – improves hospital electrical resilience, replaces 75 large breakers, and improves chilled water production

Vancouver Campus – CLC Med Gas Outlets – E-wing (Comprehensive Rehabilitation Unit) medical gas replacement

Vancouver & Portland Campus – EHRM Phase 2 – completes information technology requirements for September 2027 Federal EHR deployment

“This funding allows VA Portland Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Portland-Metro area,” said Karla Azcuy, Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: