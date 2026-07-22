VA Portland Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
PRESS RELEASE
July 22, 2026
Portland, OR - VA Portland Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding for VA Portland Health Care System improvement projects for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:
- Vancouver Campus – Bldg. 2 HVAC – Laundry and Warehouse upgrade for ventilation, heating and cooling
- Portland Campus – Electrical – improves hospital electrical resilience, replaces 75 large breakers, and improves chilled water production
- Vancouver Campus – CLC Med Gas Outlets – E-wing (Comprehensive Rehabilitation Unit) medical gas replacement
- Vancouver & Portland Campus – EHRM Phase 2 – completes information technology requirements for September 2027 Federal EHR deployment
“This funding allows VA Portland Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Portland-Metro area,” said Karla Azcuy, Director.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. Obligation of funds includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, , after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
Media contacts
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