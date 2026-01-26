VA Portland Health Care System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2026

Portland, OR - PORTLAND, Ore. ― VA Portland Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Portland Health Care System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include decreasing scheduling wait times, opening several new sites of care, and reducing healthcare-associated infection rates.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Portland Health Care System provides,” said Karla Azcuy, Interim Director, VA Portland Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Portland Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration