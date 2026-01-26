VA Portland Health Care System unveils restoration of Vietnam War era helicopter during rededication ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2026

Vancouver, WA - VANCOUVER, Wash.– The VA Portland Health Care System unveiled their restored Vietnam War era helicopter, “Lady Bell” during a rededication ceremony held at the VA Vancouver campus on Sept. 25, 2025.

Over the course of several weeks in June and early July, the Lady Bell was cleaned, inspected, sanded and prepped, patched where necessary, refinished, and re-marked with some of the designations denoting her different duty stations. While not technically accurate, but apropos to her station at a Medical Center, she now carries insignia of the Army and Navy, with particular designation as a medical evacuation aircraft.

“When I heard the Lady Bell was in need of attention, I was thrilled to give back what had been given to me during my time in the Navy in service to others,” said James Donnelly, Architect and Healthcare Engineer with VA Portland Health Care System.

Produced for 31 years from 1956-1987, and in service in various rolls even today – an incredible 60-plus years of service – the UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” means so much to so many veterans. The same aircraft that transported soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen into battle, also served to save lives of the wounded, and eventually brought them home. We are proud to present the Lady Bell in her restored state and rededicate the memorial to those who served in Vietnam and elsewhere.

What began as providing his own personal and professional knowledge became a labor of love for Donnelly.

“Many people made many sacrifices, specifically in Vietnam,” Donnelly said. “Medivac aircraft like the Lady Bell served as a beacon of hope to those most in need.”

It is believed that Lady Bell was first assigned to duty in Vietnam with Company D, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion. Ultimately, she would serve a total of three years, one month in Vietnam before returned to Fort Rucker, Alabama in February 1972. In March 1973, Lady Bell was withdrawn from active duty and served for the next three years with the Wyoming National Guard and Kentucky National Guard, before being transferred to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for firefighting duty.