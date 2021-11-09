Cancer Care Services and Treatment

VA Portland Health Care System Medical Oncology and Hematology services and clinics are committed to providing advanced, quality healthcare that promotes and improves our Veteran’s health and well-being. Our team has special training in cancer care (medical oncology and hematology). Your care team will include board certified physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, a medical assistant, a patient-care coordinator, and a medical support assistant.

Our team educates Veterans about their cancer diagnosis and uses the latest advances in cancer treatment to create a personal treatment plan. We partner with Veterans to identify the goals of treatment, such as to cure the cancer, treat cancer symptoms, and improve quality of life.

We want you to know that we are dedicated to you as our patient and will do our best to assist you and your family/friends through the treatment process.

Medical Oncology provides specialized care for many different types of cancer, such as colon, lung, and prostate. Treatment options may include intravenous or oral chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Oncology addresses treatment side effects during and after treatment and supports Veterans through their recovery.

For more information please call our Oncology Nurse Care Coordinator 503-220-3408

Hematology provides specialized care for all types of blood disorders. This includes hematologic cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and myeloproliferative disorders. We also specialize in non-malignant problems such as anemia, iron deficiency, blood clots, and bleeding disorders. We have a state-of-the-art infusion center with access to the latest cancer treatments including immunotherapies and oral targeted agents. We also have a dedicated clinic to support patients with anemia (administering iron infusions and growth factors such as EPO).

For more information please call our Hematology Nurse Care Coordinator 503-721-1436