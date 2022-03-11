VA2K Walk and Roll
Virtual VA2K Week
May 15 - 21, 2022
The VA2K Walk and Roll is an annual event to inspire VA employees, Veterans and the community to incorporate healthy activity into their workday while supporting houseless Veterans. Since 2011, over $2,771,409 of donated goods have been collected nationwide.
How do I register?
Contact Dani Olauson, VA2K and Whole Health Employee Well-being Coordinator, 503-220-8262 ext. 57866. VA Employees may send email.
You will receive an email with more information no later than Friday, May 13th. Submit your total steps or distance by close of business on May 23rd.
What is Virtual VA2K Week?
Everyone is encouraged to walk and roll 1.24 miles (approximately 2,625 steps, 20-30 minutes) for health at least once during the week.
How does this support Houseless Veterans?
Due to COVID-19, virtual donations are accepted, but not required. Select VA Portland Health Care System for Facility. Select Community Reintegration Services as program for donation. Type in VA2K under Donor Intent/Additional Information section. Visit the E-donate webpage to submit a virtual donation.
Is there swag like community walks have?
Staff may receive a VISN 20 MOVEmployee pin and Veterans and community members may receive a VA2K visor (while supplies last).
Can I put a team together?
Yes! Single, Pair, and Team walkers are all welcome. The VA2K is a great opportunity to connect with friends, family and colleagues in a shared activity (following current COVID-19 precautions). Team members do not have to physically walk and roll together.
Get others to join you and compete against other teams to see how many people will walk and roll! Total distance will be calculated at the end of the event to see “where” in the United States VA Portland walk and rollers have made it to.
Where do I walk?
Outdoor routes around VA locations are walk and roll friendly and provided for convenience, but not required. Click location link to access the routes/maps. To walk 2K within the VA Portland Medical Center, you can walk 5 “loops” on the VA Portland – OHSU skybridge (0.25 miles each loop).
- Bend route information
- The Dalles route information
- Fairview route information
- Hillsboro route information
- North Coast route information
- Portland VA Medical Center route information
- Salem route information
- West Linn route information
- Vancouver route information
I telework, can I still participate?
Yes! If you telework and are not sure about the best route to take in your neighborhood, you can use a smart phone app such as “Map My Run” for assistance. www.mapmyrun.com/
Questions?
Why walk?
Walking strengthens your cardiovascular system, tones muscles, increases flexibility and can help shed pounds and reduce stress. Even a moderate amount of exercise daily can improve your health. We hope that you will consider continuing to walk, roll or exercise daily after this event.
In 2021, VA Portland had a record number of VA employees participate. There were 501 registrations which included 13 teams. As a facility, we walked from Portland, Oregon to Mae Sot, Thailand (about 200 miles from Bangkok!) This translates to 16,737,736 steps or 7,439 miles.
Let’s see if we can go further for 2022!