The VA2K Walk and Roll is an annual event to inspire VA employees, Veterans and the community to incorporate healthy activity into their workday while supporting houseless Veterans. Since 2011, over $2,771,409 of donated goods have been collected nationwide.

How do I register?

Contact Dani Olauson, VA2K and Whole Health Employee Well-being Coordinator, 503-220-8262 ext. 57866. VA Employees may send email.

You will receive an email with more information no later than Friday, May 13th. Submit your total steps or distance by close of business on May 23rd.

What is Virtual VA2K Week?

Everyone is encouraged to walk and roll 1.24 miles (approximately 2,625 steps, 20-30 minutes) for health at least once during the week.

How does this support Houseless Veterans?

Due to COVID-19, virtual donations are accepted, but not required. Select VA Portland Health Care System for Facility. Select Community Reintegration Services as program for donation. Type in VA2K under Donor Intent/Additional Information section. Visit the E-donate webpage to submit a virtual donation.

Is there swag like community walks have?

Staff may receive a VISN 20 MOVEmployee pin and Veterans and community members may receive a VA2K visor (while supplies last).