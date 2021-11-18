Mindfulness Institute - Resources

VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources

Offers handouts, informational videos, guided meditations, and more.

Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Smart Phone App:

*​​Podcasts:

*Non-VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources:

*Residential Retreat Centers:

Spirit Rock - An Insight Meditation Center: spiritrock.org

Insight Meditation Society

* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAPORHCS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA.

