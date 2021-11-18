Mindfulness Institute - Resources
The Mindfulness Institute is a new Whole Health program focused on improving the health and well-being of Veterans and Staff, through the promotion of evidence-based Mindfulness Training across the VA Portland Healthcare System.
Guided Audio Practices
- Coming soon!
Mindfulness Scripts
VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources
Offers handouts, informational videos, guided meditations, and more.
Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
- What is Mindfulness?
- Why Mindfulness for VA?
- Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness
- Beginning a Mindfulness Practice
- Mindfulness and Compassion
Smart Phone App:
*Podcasts:
*Non-VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources:
- USCD Center for Mindfulness Website - Guided mindfulness meditations and mindful movement
- UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center Website – Guided practices, latest research and more.
- Chris Germer's Self-Compassion Website – Handouts, exercises, guided meditations
- Sharing Mindfulness Website – Handouts, guided meditations, mindful movement practices and more.
*Residential Retreat Centers:
- Spirit Rock - An Insight Meditation Center: spiritrock.org
- Insight Meditation Society
Books
*General Mindfulness Books:
- Wherever You Go There You Are (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
- Full Catastrophe Living (Kabat-Zinn, 1990)
- Radical Acceptance (Brach, 2003)
- Coming to Our Senses (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
- Mindfulness in Plain English (Gunaratana, 1992)
*Compassion-Focused Books:
- The Mindful Path to Self-Compassion (Germer, 2009)
- Self-Compassion (Neff, 2011)
- Loving-Kindness (Salzberg, 2002)
*Mindfulness for Depression:
- The Mindful Way Through Depression (Williams, Teasdale, Segal, & Kabat-Zinn, 2007)
*Mindfulness for Chronic Pain:
- Back Sense: A Revolutionary Approach to Halting the Cycle of Chronic Back Pain (Siegel, 2001)
*Mindfulness and Eating:
- Mindful Eating (Bays, 2009)
- The Joy of Half a Cookie (Kristeller, 2015)
* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAPORHCS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA.
