Mindfulness Institute-Veteran Programs

VETERAN PROGRAMS - Currently All Classes are Virtual/Online



Mindfulness Training Orientation - START HERE

Introductory class for ALL Veterans. This is the best starting point to learn more about current mindfulness programming at VA Portland, and to sign up to currently available programs (e.g. VA CALM, MBSR, MBCT).

When: Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., via Veteran Video Connect (VVC), approximately 60-75 minutes as a one-time opportunity.

Register: Please contact Caitlin O'Neill 503-220-8262, ext. 51177 Or alert a member of your healthcare team about your interest.

"Incredibly helpful in so many ways I never expected."

-- Veteran feedback from recent MBSR program

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)

MBSR is an international evidence-based program, for those struggling with stress, anxiety, depression or physical health conditions, and/or who want to deepen an existing mindfulness practice. Veterans will learn a variety of formal and informal mindfulness meditation practices, including gentle movement.

When: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., plus a 4 hour retreat Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 8-week program, 2.5-hour classes. Between weeks 6 and 7. Program is offered quarterly.

Register: Please contact Caitlin O'Neill 503-220-8262, ext. 51177 Or alert a member of your healthcare team about your interest.

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)

Adapted from MBSR, for individuals with recurrent depressive episodes.

When: Friday a.m. 8-week program, 90-minute classes,

Register: Please contact Caitlin O'Neill 503-220-8262, ext. 51177 Or alert a member of your healthcare team about your interest.

"I learned how a lifetime of reactions has led to much of my physical pain… I discovered that by taking a pause… I can respond rather than react to the situation." ​

-- Veteran feedback from recent MBSR program

Veteran Mindfulness Community Practice Call

The call offers a weekly guided practice, as well as an opportunity to connect with a community of veteran practitioners, discuss current practice satisfactions/challenges and hear about upcoming mindfulness programs. Available for ALL veterans and graduates from prior mindfulness program.

When: Every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., approximately 45-60 minutes, via WebEx video platform and phone.

How to Join: Call 404-397-1596, and enter code: 199 731 5932#, on Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m. to participate. Veterans can join by phone and/or will then be sent a WebEx link to participate by video.

If you have any additional questions about Veteran Mindfulness Programs, please email: Timothy Wright

