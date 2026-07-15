Shuttle Cart Program Keeps Moving, Thanks to Dedicated Volunteers

It’s a cold, gray morning at the VA Portland Health Care System’s Vancouver campus. A light drizzle is punctuated by sunlight playing “peek-a-boo” through dark, ominous rain clouds which threaten to unleash a torrent at any moment.

Luckily, for Veterans who have health care appointments this morning, they can ride in a warm, dry shuttle cart.

The Shuttle Cart program has been in operation at the VA’s Vancouver location since 2000. Started by Marine Corps Veteran Rex Hopper, the shuttle service operates five days a week—rain or shine, providing transportation for patients and visitors around the sprawling, tree-lined campus.

“We provide service and assistance to anyone, anywhere on the Vancouver campus,” says Hopper.

Several of the 27 volunteer drivers are also Marine Corps Veterans—recruited by Hopper himself.

“We are the first-line greeters and will always strive to maintain a friendly, cooperate and helpful atmosphere,” he continues.

Located in Southwest Washington, the VA’s Vancouver campus comprises nearly 50 acres. Services provided to Veterans include primary care, mental health and specialty health services including audiology, dental, imaging, transitional lodging, physical therapy, podiatry, prosthetics, rehabilitation, and a full-service pharmacy.

The campus also houses the Transplant Lodge, Community Living Center (CLC) and Veterans’ Recovery House (also known as Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, or RRTP). These services are housed in different building scattered across the campus. It is for this reason, the Shuttle Cart is valuable and useful.

For example, a patient may be receiving audiology services in building 11, then needs to see an eye doctor in building 17, and maybe a visit to their primary care doctor in building 24.

“While this sounds like a simple process, an individual who may be using a walker or cane might experience monumental difficulty completing these tasks,” says Dawn Schultz, with the VA Portland's Center for Development and Civic Engagement, or CDCE.

“Moreover, many of our Veterans use public transportation, such as C-Tran, which has drop-off locations adjacent to campus, so getting to their destinations can be a daunting process.”

The primary goal of the Shuttle Service is to transport visitors and patients from one location to another, but also to and from their car, if they drive to campus. But that’s not all the service is known for. Another important part of being a shuttle driver can’t be measured in numbers or miles, rather in good tidings and “thank you’s”.

Indeed, the statistics speak for themselves. In the first three calendar months of 2026, the Shuttle Cart program averaged anywhere from 60-100 passengers per week. While the carts lack odometers to log the miles driven, the number of smiles more than accounts for the effort put into the program.

“Most passengers are happy to have someone to talk with, or have someone simply listen to them, even if it’s only for a few minutes,” Hopper says. “Sometimes just helping someone with their walker or making sure you get them as close to their vehicle as possible makes all the difference.”

For his efforts, Hopper has been recognized by the VA Portland Health Care System. In 2025, he was nominated as Volunteer of the Year.

Nearing 92 years old, Hopper has devoted more than 26 years and over 12,000 volunteer hours at the VA’s Vancouver campus. As a leader within his Veteran Service Organization and a key member of the Vancouver VAVS Executive Committee, he has taken on vital responsibilities that keep VA programs running smoothly. In addition to leading the Vancouver Shuttle Cart Program, and in his time as the program coordinator, has managed up to 50 volunteer drivers. He also ensures the golf carts remain in top condition through routine maintenance, and according to his fellow volunteers, his pursuit of excellence all but guarantees Veterans receive reliable transportation across the campus, making their visits easier and more comfortable.

“Sometimes, just helping someone who is lost is rewarding enough,” Hopper jokes.

His contributions and accomplishments earned him the Lifetime Achievement Award signed by then-President Barack Obama.

Beyond the shuttle program, Hopper consistently goes above and beyond in countless ways. When Vancouver’s coffee donations fell short of their fundraising goal in 2025, Hopper took it upon himself to personally purchase and deliver large quantities of coffee, ensuring the Coffee Carts and Info Desk were always stocked. He also took the initiative to maintain and troubleshoot shuttle cart radios, placing and following up on work orders—even coming in on weekends to test equipment.

In addition to his many roles, Hopper also serves as the Popcorn Coordinator, training volunteers and ensuring supplies are always available so that Veterans and visitors can enjoy a small but meaningful comfort snack.

Understanding the importance of sustainability and drawing upon his military background to ensure his institutional knowledge is passed along to his successors, Rex has trained his deputy, Rose Ann Lafferty to take over someday. She said she never realized how rewarding being a part of the Shuttle Cart Program would be.

“I have met some really amazing Veterans and family members who are carrying on in spite of everything they have going on in their lives,” Lafferty said. “Passengers are always so appreciative of the service we provide.

She also added that because of Rex's dedication and ingenuity, the Shuttle Cart Program has grown into a valuable service on the Vancouver Campus.

“All our drivers are caring, dedicated, and thoughtful.” Each individual cares about the well-being of our veterans and their families,” she said.

“And Rex has given 100 percent of himself to make the Shuttle Cart Program a huge success,” Lafferty added.

So the next time you visit the VA’s Vancouver campus in the winter, rest assured your gray, overcast day might be met with a ray of sunshine—driving a blue and white golf cart. And his name might even be Rex Hopper.