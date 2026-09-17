VA Portland Health Care System: On Our Journey to Zero Preventable Harm

The concepts of HROs, which originated in high-stakes industries such as aviation and nuclear power, provides a framework for our efforts to enhance patient safety and quality care. The three Veterans Health Administration (VHA) pillars, Leadership Commitment, Culture of Safety, and Continuous Process Improvement, have guided our journey towards Zero Harm.

Leadership Commitment has been a cornerstone of our progress. Our leaders are dedicated to fostering a safe environment for our Veterans and staff.

VAPORHCS also shares the value of having a Culture of Safety. We encourage Veterans, family members, and staff to share concerns so that our health care system can continue to improve and provide the best possible care to our Veterans. It’s not just about avoiding errors; it’s about creating an environment where staff feel a duty to act in the best interest of our Veterans.

Our staff are encouraged to learn and use continuous process improvement through Lean Six Sigma training, conducting Root Cause Analyses (RCAs), and implementing evidence-based practices in their work. Together, we are building a safer, stronger, and more reliable future for our Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, one focused on achieving Zero Harm.