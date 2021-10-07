Nurse Residency Programs

Are you a newly graduated Registered Nurse or Nurse Practitioner? VA Portland Health Care System is a great place to begin your career! As a Magnet facility, NPs and RNs are supported at all steps in their career to provide quality care and identify opportunities for improvement. The mission of the entry-to-practice programs are to recruit, support and retain excellent NPs and RNs who are passionate about providing quality care that is holistic and Veteran-centric. VA Portland Health Care System is proud to be MAGNET Recognized.