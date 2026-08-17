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Nurse Residency Programs

Are you a newly graduated Registered Nurse or Nurse Practitioner? VA Portland Health Care System is a great place to begin your career! As a Magnet facility, NPs and RNs are supported at all steps in their career to provide quality care and identify opportunities for improvement. The mission of the entry-to-practice programs are to recruit, support and retain excellent NPs and RNs who are passionate about providing quality care that is holistic and Veteran-centric. VA Portland Health Care System is proud to be MAGNET Recognized.

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Details of the three nurse residency programs;

  • Are you a new graduate registered nurse? VA Portland Health Care System is a great place to begin your career.

  • The VA Portland Health Care System Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a 12-month, supervised training program which integrates novice NPs into the primary care setting. It is the perfect “next step” for NPs who are interested in furthering their education in a supportive environment, and to begin a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs.

  • The VA Portland Health Care System Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs.

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