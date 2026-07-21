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Pre-Discharge Site at Malmstrom Air Force Base

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

7317 Goddard Ave Bldg 1145, Room 111
Malmstrom AFB, MT 59402

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:  

Personal information   

  • Your social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information   

Information about your dependents   

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers   

 We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information. 

Please contact us to schedule an appointment at .

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

Service member benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

appointment number
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.

Get help applying

We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

appointment number
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Learn how to access VA benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

appointment number
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration

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