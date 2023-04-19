Prescription Drug Takeback Event
Drug Take back
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Ambulatory Care Entrance
Cost:
Free
The VA Providence Healthcare System, in cooperation with the DEA is looking for your unneeded prescription medications.
Unneeded prescription medication–those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed – are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction.
The majority of opioid addictions start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.
A majority of people who misuse a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are one way to dispose of unneeded medications, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. VA Providence Healthcare System, Providence campus, main entrance.