Celebrate the 248th USMC Birthday

Do you want to honor the legacy and tradition of the United States Marine Corps?

If so, you are cordially invited to attend a celebration of the 248th USMC Birthday at VA Providence on November 9th, at 12:00, in Classroom 2 on the 5th floor.

The USMC Birthday is a time to commemorate the history and achievements of the Marines, as well as to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The celebration will include a brief ceremony, where we will cut and share a birthday cake, following the USMC protocol. You will also have the opportunity to meet and mingle with other Veterans and staff members, and share your stories and experiences.

We look forward to seeing you and celebrating this special occasion with you.

Semper Fidelis