Help Us Plant our Garden!
When:
Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
West side of HPACT (Trailer 37) at VA Providence Healthcare System
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
What Better way to care for our Veterans than by making sure they have good nutrition.
Please come join us as we plant this year’s HPACT Garden.
Contact: Kevin Price, RN, Nurse Manager, HPACT, 401-273-7100