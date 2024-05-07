Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program.
When: Wed, May 15, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: This is an online event.
Cost: Free
About
Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program.
When
Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on the 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Register
For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x14308.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
View other times for this event
Wed. June 12, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET