Monthly Virtual Caregiver Support Program Resource Information Session

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Video chat for Caregivers of Veterans to learn about the resources and support available in the Caregiver Support Program.

Group is a 60-minute Webex video call 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on the 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet, or smart phone.

For more information and to get the Webex link, please contact 401.273.7100 x14308.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

Wed. June 12, 2024, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET