PACT Act Event with Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe & Cape Cod Vet Center
When:
Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Community Center
483 Great Neck Rd
Mashpee, MA
Cost:
Free
Join the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Cape Cod Vet Center, and VA Providence for a fun and informative event!
Connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.
Services on Site:
VA Providence Healthcare Enrollment Team
Veterans Benefits Administration
Cape Cod Vet Center
No registration required!
Come learn about all of the VA Resources available to you.