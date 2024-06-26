Skip to Content

PACT Act Event with Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe & Cape Cod Vet Center

When:

Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Community Center

483 Great Neck Rd

Mashpee, MA

Cost:

Free

Join the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Cape Cod Vet Center, and VA Providence for a fun and informative event!

Connect with essential services and enjoy a vibrant community event.

Services on Site:
VA Providence Healthcare Enrollment Team
Veterans Benefits Administration
Cape Cod Vet Center

No registration required!

Come learn about all of the VA Resources available to you.

Other VA events

Last updated: