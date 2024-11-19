Vet Cafe/PACT Act Town Hall with Meals on Wheels & Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services When: Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: The American Legion 662 West Shore Rd. Warwick, RI Cost: Free





We are thrilled to announce a new partnership between Meals on Wheels of RI, Inc. (MOWRI) and the R.I. Office of Veterans Services for the FY25 Veterans Café Site Pilot Project. This initiative aims to strengthen the existing relationship, extend MOWRI’s café dining service to Veterans, and enhance shared efforts to address key social determinants of health, including food access, safety, and isolation for Rhode Island Veterans.



At this event, Veterans will have the opportunity to experience MOWRI’s Capital City Café Program. This program is specifically designed for older adults who, while not homebound, may still be at risk of social isolation and require increased access to nutritious meals. Attendees will enjoy:



🍽️ A Full Lunch Service: Each meal meets one-third of an older adult’s daily dietary requirement, ensuring adequate nutrition.

🤝 Socialized Dining: A community-based setting that fosters social connections and combats isolation.

🩺 Health and Wellness Education: Valuable information to support your overall well-being.



MOWRI has recently expanded this program to include culturally specific dining options, catering to diverse dietary, sociological, and health education needs.



VA Providence Enrollment Team Present



In addition to the wonderful dining experience, our VA Providence Enrollment Team will be on-site to discuss the PACT Act with Veterans. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about your benefits and how the PACT Act can support you.



Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with fellow Veterans, enjoy a nutritious meal, and gain valuable information about your health and benefits. We look forward to seeing you there!

