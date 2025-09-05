“Bites & Benefits for Veterans” in Westerly Vet Café for Veterans Coming to VFW Veterans Hall September 17

The Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island invite Veterans to join us for Bites & Benefits—a special Vet Café event—on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the VFW Veterans Hall (113 Beach St, Westerly, RI).



Enjoy a complimentary lunch and coffee while connecting with fellow Veterans in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Representatives from the VA Providence enrollment team and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand to assist with VA health care enrollment, answer benefits questions, and help you access the services you’ve earned.



Whether you’re newly exploring your VA eligibility or just looking to enjoy a great meal among peers, this event is for you.



No RSVP needed—just stop by, enjoy lunch, and leave with information that matters.