Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cracking the Carbohydrate Code

Join VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen on Tuesday, July 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for “Cracking the Carbohydrate Code” — a practical session that will help Veterans understand how to manage carbs without giving up the foods they love. Learn how to balance meals, read labels, and make smart choices to support your health goals.



To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.