Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Supporting Your Energy Levels
When:
No event data
Where:
Nutrition Department
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Feeling run down? Join the Healthy Teaching Kitchen on Tuesday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for “Supporting Your Energy Levels.” This class will focus on how nutrition can help you beat fatigue and stay energized throughout the day — without relying on sugar.
To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.