Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Supporting Your Energy Levels

When:

No event data

Where:

Nutrition Department

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Feeling run down? Join the Healthy Teaching Kitchen on Tuesday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for "Supporting Your Energy Levels." This class will focus on how nutrition can help you beat fatigue and stay energized throughout the day — without relying on sugar.

To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.
 

