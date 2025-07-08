Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Mastering Your Meals for Diabetes
When:
No event data
Where:
Nutrition Department
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Take control of your diabetes with confidence. On Tuesday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the Healthy Teaching Kitchen will host “Mastering Your Meals for Diabetes.” Learn how to build balanced plates, control blood sugar, and make food choices that work for you.
To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444