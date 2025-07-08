Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Mastering Your Meals for Diabetes

When:

No event data

Where:

Nutrition Department

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Take control of your diabetes with confidence. On Tuesday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the Healthy Teaching Kitchen will host “Mastering Your Meals for Diabetes.” Learn how to build balanced plates, control blood sugar, and make food choices that work for you.

To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444

