From Service to Seasons: Veteran Hiring Event at VA Providence

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 39, Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Looking for your next mission? Join us at VA Providence’s Employment Resource Center for a special hiring event featuring Seasons Corner Market on Tuesday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Building 39 (Computer Lab).

Veterans are invited to learn about job opportunities including:
    •    Cashier
    •    Assistant Manager
    •    Barista
    •    Maintenance Technician
    •    Coffee Shop Crew Member
…and more!

This event is open to all Veterans interested in employment with one of the region’s fastest-growing convenience store chains.

To learn more, contact Rosemarie Aponte at (401) 273-7100 Ext. 15018.

Your next career move could be just around the corner—at Seasons!

