From Service to Seasons: Veteran Hiring Event at VA Providence

Looking for your next mission? Join us at VA Providence’s Employment Resource Center for a special hiring event featuring Seasons Corner Market on Tuesday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Building 39 (Computer Lab).



Veterans are invited to learn about job opportunities including:

• Cashier

• Assistant Manager

• Barista

• Maintenance Technician

• Coffee Shop Crew Member

…and more!



This event is open to all Veterans interested in employment with one of the region’s fastest-growing convenience store chains.



830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI



To learn more, contact Rosemarie Aponte at (401) 273-7100 Ext. 15018.



Your next career move could be just around the corner—at Seasons!