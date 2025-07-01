From Service to Seasons: Veteran Hiring Event at VA Providence
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 39, Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Looking for your next mission? Join us at VA Providence’s Employment Resource Center for a special hiring event featuring Seasons Corner Market on Tuesday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Building 39 (Computer Lab).
Veterans are invited to learn about job opportunities including:
• Cashier
• Assistant Manager
• Barista
• Maintenance Technician
• Coffee Shop Crew Member
…and more!
This event is open to all Veterans interested in employment with one of the region’s fastest-growing convenience store chains.
830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI
To learn more, contact Rosemarie Aponte at (401) 273-7100 Ext. 15018.
Your next career move could be just around the corner—at Seasons!