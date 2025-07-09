Working Toward What’s Next: SSI/SSDI Workshop for Veterans

VA Providence is hosting an in-person SSI/SSDI Workshop to help Veterans receiving benefits understand how employment may impact their Social Security income. Whether you’re considering rejoining the workforce or exploring new opportunities, this session will break down what you need to know.



Tuesday, July 22

2:00 PM

Employment Resource Center, Building 39



This workshop is open to all Veterans interested in learning how work affects their SSI or SSDI benefits.



Questions? Contact Wilcania Baez, LICSW at 401-273-7100 ext. 15818



Take charge of your future—get informed and get empowered!