Clam Together Now: Vet Center Hosts “Shellebration” for Veterans and Families
When:
No event data
Where:
North Kingstown Town Beach
100 Beach Drive
North Kingstown, RI
Cost:
Free
The Providence Vet Center and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) are inviting Veterans and their families to a fun and flavorful event on the beach: a Shellebration at North Kingstown Town Beach on Saturday, July 26 from 1:00–4:00 PM.
Veterans can enjoy:
Free shellfishing instruction from local legend and U.S. Marine Jody King
Educational resources from RIDEM
Free raw and cooked quahogs after the event
This family-friendly afternoon is about more than seafood—it’s about connection, camaraderie, and community wellness.
RSVP to Edward.Smith6@va.gov
Let’s clam up for a good time on the coast!