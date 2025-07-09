Skip to Content

Clam Together Now: Vet Center Hosts “Shellebration” for Veterans and Families

When:

No event data

Where:

North Kingstown Town Beach

100 Beach Drive

North Kingstown, RI

Cost:

Free

The Providence Vet Center and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) are inviting Veterans and their families to a fun and flavorful event on the beach: a Shellebration at North Kingstown Town Beach on Saturday, July 26 from 1:00–4:00 PM.

Veterans can enjoy:
Free shellfishing instruction from local legend and U.S. Marine Jody King
Educational resources from RIDEM
Free raw and cooked quahogs after the event

This family-friendly afternoon is about more than seafood—it’s about connection, camaraderie, and community wellness.

RSVP to Edward.Smith6@va.gov


Let’s clam up for a good time on the coast!

