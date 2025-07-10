Food, Fellowship, and Freedom: Veterans Café Heads to East Greenwich

The VA Providence Healthcare System invites Veterans to enjoy a warm meal and great company at our next Veterans Café on Wednesday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the historic Varnum Armory Museum (6 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818).



This free social dining event is open to all Veterans and is made possible through a partnership with the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island. Veterans can use their phone to scan the QR code on the flyer to RSVP.



Need transportation? Contact MTM Link at 1-855-330-9131 to arrange a ride.