Veterans Café Returns to Westerly with Good Food and Good Company

Join VA Providence, the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island for a Veterans Café in Westerly on Wednesday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Hall (113 Beach Street, Westerly, RI 02891).



This social dining event welcomes all Veterans for a delicious meal and the chance to connect with fellow Veterans and community resources. RSVP by scanning the QR code on the flyer.



Need help getting there? Call MTM Link at 1-855-330-9131 for transportation support.