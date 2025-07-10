Sisterhood, Support, and Sandwiches: Join Us for a Ladies Luncheon

The VA Providence Healthcare System invites enrolled Women Veterans to attend a Ladies Luncheon on Wednesday, August 27, at 11:30 a.m. in Classroom 3.



This special event offers a welcoming space to ask questions, share ideas, and have an open discussion on ways Women Veterans can collaborate and support one another. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about VA Providence’s Women’s Health Program and the services available specifically for you.



Lunch will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a fellow female Veteran—even if she’s not enrolled—to help her discover the care and community she deserves.



For more information, contact Joanne Barrett at (401) 273-7100 ext. 16191