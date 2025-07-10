Sisterhood, Support, and Sandwiches: Join Us for a Ladies Luncheon
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 1, 5th Floor, Classroom 3
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
The VA Providence Healthcare System invites enrolled Women Veterans to attend a Ladies Luncheon on Wednesday, August 27, at 11:30 a.m. in Classroom 3.
This special event offers a welcoming space to ask questions, share ideas, and have an open discussion on ways Women Veterans can collaborate and support one another. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about VA Providence’s Women’s Health Program and the services available specifically for you.
Lunch will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a fellow female Veteran—even if she’s not enrolled—to help her discover the care and community she deserves.
For more information, contact Joanne Barrett at (401) 273-7100 ext. 16191