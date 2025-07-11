Helping Hands, Open Doors: Connecting Veterans to Vital Support

VA Providence is hosting a one-day outreach event dedicated to getting Veterans off the streets and into stable housing and services. Open to all Veterans, this special “Surge Event” will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at H-PACT Trailer 37, 830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI.



Veterans will have direct access to:

• Emergency housing and VA enrollment support

• VA disability claims assistance

• Discharge upgrade guidance

• Help with vital documents (including DMV and legal needs)

• SNAP and utility benefits

• On-site assistance from trusted community partners



Whether you’re currently unhoused or in need of extra support, this is your opportunity to connect with resources that can make a difference.



Need transportation or have questions?

Email: VHAPROHOUSING@VA.GOV

Or contact Jessy Merksamer, LICSW at 401-273-7100 Ext. 14177



Let’s work together to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.