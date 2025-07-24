Veterans Wanted: Join Us at “Calling All Veterans” This August!

VA Providence proudly invites all Veterans to attend the “Calling All Veterans” event hosted by RI Elder Info, led by community advocate Deb Burton, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Seabee Museum and Memorial Park (21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown, RI).

This free, Veteran-focused event is open to Veterans of all service eras and offers a welcoming space to connect with local organizations, learn about available benefits, and engage with fellow Veterans. VA Providence’s Enrollment Team and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be onsite to help you enroll in VA health care and provide support with claims and benefits questions.

Whether you’re currently enrolled in VA services or haven’t connected with us yet, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the care and resources you’ve earned.

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Seabee Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown, RI

Cost: Free

Hosted by: RI Elder Info, led by Deb Burton

Come join us for a day of connection, information, and appreciation for your service. Bring a fellow Veteran and see what VA Providence can do for you!