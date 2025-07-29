Cupcake Paper Flowers: Caregivers Get Creative at VA Providence

On August 27 at 11:30 a.m., VA Providence invites caregivers enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program to join Creative Connections: Cupcake Paper Flowers—a relaxing and imaginative event where participants can unwind, connect, and create vibrant paper flower bouquets.



Held at Trailer 34 on the VA Providence campus (830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI), this social crafting session is part of our Creative Connections series—designed to nurture caregivers’ well-being through lighthearted, artistic expression.



Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just curious to try something new, this is your opportunity to discover the joy of making paper flowers in a supportive and welcoming environment.



Caregivers must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program to participate.



To register or learn more, call 401-273-7100 x14308/13408 or email VHAPROGeneralCaregiverSupportProgram@va.gov.