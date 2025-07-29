Final Slice of the Series: Mindful Eating and Recipe Tips for Diabetes

VA Providence invites Veterans to join us for the final class in our Healthy Teaching Kitchen Diabetes Cooking Series on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This closing session will focus on feeling good and eating well—equipping participants with practical tools to take control of their diabetes through mindful eating and smart recipe adjustments.



Attendees will learn:

How to make healthy swaps in everyday recipes

Tips for eating mindfully and listening to your body

The role of whole grains in diabetes-friendly nutrition



Whether you’ve attended every session or are just jumping in, this final class offers a valuable, judgment-free space to ask questions, try new strategies, and celebrate your progress.



This class is led by our VA Providence dietitians, who are committed to helping Veterans manage their health with confidence, clarity, and flavor.



Come hungry for knowledge—and leave with the tools to transform your plate and your wellness.



To register, contact the VA Providence Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444