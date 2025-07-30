Getting Veterans Off the Streets – Surge Event in Hyannis
When:
No event data
Where:
Volunteers of America Massachusetts
460 West Main Street
Suite 3
Hyannis, MA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Providence and our community partners for a one-day surge event focused on connecting Veterans to essential services—housing, benefits, legal assistance, and more. If you’re a Veteran experiencing or at risk of homelessness, this event is for you.
Services available:
Emergency housing
VA enrollment & claims assistance
Vital documents
Utility help, legal support, and more
Email VHAPROHOUSING@va.gov or contact Shannon Fernando-Cole, LCSW at (401) 209-3076 for transportation or details.