Skip to Content

Getting Veterans Off the Streets – Surge Event in Hyannis

When:

No event data

Where:

Volunteers of America Massachusetts

460 West Main Street

Suite 3

Hyannis, MA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Providence and our community partners for a one-day surge event focused on connecting Veterans to essential services—housing, benefits, legal assistance, and more. If you’re a Veteran experiencing or at risk of homelessness, this event is for you.

Services available:
Emergency housing
VA enrollment & claims assistance
Vital documents
Utility help, legal support, and more

Email VHAPROHOUSING@va.gov or contact Shannon Fernando-Cole, LCSW at (401) 209-3076 for transportation or details.

Other VA events

Last updated: 