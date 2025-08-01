Guardians of Light – Suicide Prevention Awareness Event
When:
No event data
Where:
Schofield Armory
705 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI
Cost:
Free
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and VA Providence, in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard, invites you to Guardians of Light, a carnival-themed community celebration focused on hope, connection, and healing.
Activities include:
• Live demos by first responders
• Holistic health & healing booths
• Community resources & outreach
• Kid-friendly games & activities
• Refreshments & food
• Special screening of “The First Day” film
This is a safe, supportive space to engage with resources, celebrate resilience, and support our SMVF community.