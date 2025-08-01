Skip to Content

Guardians of Light – Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Schofield Armory

705 New London Avenue

Cranston, RI

Cost:

Free

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and VA Providence, in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard, invites you to Guardians of Light, a carnival-themed community celebration focused on hope, connection, and healing.

Activities include:
    •    Live demos by first responders
    •    Holistic health & healing booths
    •    Community resources & outreach
    •    Kid-friendly games & activities
    •    Refreshments & food
    •    Special screening of “The First Day” film

This is a safe, supportive space to engage with resources, celebrate resilience, and support our SMVF community.

