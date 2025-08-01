Guardians of Light – Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and VA Providence, in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard, invites you to Guardians of Light, a carnival-themed community celebration focused on hope, connection, and healing.



Activities include:

• Live demos by first responders

• Holistic health & healing booths

• Community resources & outreach

• Kid-friendly games & activities

• Refreshments & food

• Special screening of “The First Day” film



This is a safe, supportive space to engage with resources, celebrate resilience, and support our SMVF community.