Healthy Eating Without Breaking the Bank

When:

No event data

Where:

4th Floor, Nutrition Department

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence invites Veterans to join our Healthy Teaching Kitchen on August 19 for Eating Well on Your Budget. Learn how to stretch your food dollars while still eating nutritious, satisfying meals. Our team will share cost-saving tips, budget meal ideas, and smart grocery strategies to support your health and your wallet.

For questions, call the Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444

