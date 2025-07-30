Connecting Veterans in Woonsocket: Coffee, Conversation & Support

Have you—or someone you love—served in the military? VA Providence, in collaboration with Community Care Alliance and the SSG Fox team, invites you to a welcoming, Veteran-focused gathering centered around coffee, conversation, and support.



This free event offers Veterans the chance to:

Learn about VA and community-based programs

Connect with other Veterans and support staff

Gather helpful resources to meet healthcare and personal needs



No registration required—just stop in and let us help you connect to the care and benefits you’ve earned.