Connecting Veterans in Woonsocket: Coffee, Conversation & Support
When:
No event data
Where:
Woonsocket Harris Public Library
303 Clinton St.
Woonsocket, RI
Cost:
Free
Have you—or someone you love—served in the military? VA Providence, in collaboration with Community Care Alliance and the SSG Fox team, invites you to a welcoming, Veteran-focused gathering centered around coffee, conversation, and support.
This free event offers Veterans the chance to:
Learn about VA and community-based programs
Connect with other Veterans and support staff
Gather helpful resources to meet healthcare and personal needs
No registration required—just stop in and let us help you connect to the care and benefits you’ve earned.