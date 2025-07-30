Summer Social: Naval Station Newport Fleet & Family Readiness

New to NAVSTA Newport, Rhode Island or the East Coast? Come on down and meet base support services and

Community Resources!

For more information, call Fleet & Family Support Center (401) 841-2283.

• FFSC

• EFMP

• MWR

• Personal Property

• Housing

• School Liaison Officer

• Military OneSource

• National Park Service

• Vet Center

• VA Enrollment Team

• Veterans Benefits Administration

• RI Army National Guard

• Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command New England (clinic)

• US Family Health Plan

• Humana

• Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

• Navy Exchange

• RI Parent Information Network

• Home Base Boston

• Military Spouses of Newport

• Aquidneck Island Robotics Team

• YMCA

• Dare to Dream Ranch

• Girl Scouts

• Child and Family Services

• Newport County Mental Health

• East Bay Community Action Program

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

• NAVSTA Newport Fire Dept- Tower Ladder & Squad Trucks

• NAVSTA Newport EOD- EOD Response Vehicles

• Marine Transportation Reserve Unit, Providence - 7-Ton Armadillo Truck

• Police Cars & More



Foam Party, Rock Climbing Wall, Games, & more!