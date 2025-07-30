Skip to Content

Summer Social: Naval Station Newport Fleet & Family Readiness

When:

Where:

Naval Station Newport Officer's Club

95 Perry Rd.

Bldg. 95

Newport, RI

Cost:

Free

New to NAVSTA Newport, Rhode Island or the East Coast? Come on down and meet base support services and 
Community Resources!  

For more information, call Fleet & Family Support Center (401) 841-2283.

• FFSC
• EFMP
• MWR
• Personal Property
• Housing
• School Liaison Officer
• Military OneSource
• National Park Service  
• Vet Center 
• VA Enrollment Team
• Veterans Benefits Administration
• RI Army National Guard 
• Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command New England (clinic)    
• US Family Health Plan
• Humana
• Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
• Navy Exchange
• RI Parent Information Network
• Home Base Boston
• Military Spouses of Newport 
• Aquidneck Island Robotics Team
• YMCA
• Dare to Dream Ranch
• Girl Scouts
• Child and Family Services
• Newport County Mental Health
• East Bay Community Action Program 

TOUCH-A-TRUCK
• NAVSTA Newport Fire Dept- Tower Ladder & Squad Trucks
• NAVSTA Newport EOD- EOD Response Vehicles
• Marine Transportation Reserve Unit, Providence - 7-Ton Armadillo Truck
• Police Cars & More


Foam Party, Rock Climbing Wall, Games, & more!

