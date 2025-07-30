Summer Social: Naval Station Newport Fleet & Family Readiness
When:
No event data
Where:
Naval Station Newport Officer's Club
95 Perry Rd.
Bldg. 95
Newport, RI
Cost:
Free
New to NAVSTA Newport, Rhode Island or the East Coast? Come on down and meet base support services and
Community Resources!
For more information, call Fleet & Family Support Center (401) 841-2283.
• FFSC
• EFMP
• MWR
• Personal Property
• Housing
• School Liaison Officer
• Military OneSource
• National Park Service
• Vet Center
• VA Enrollment Team
• Veterans Benefits Administration
• RI Army National Guard
• Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command New England (clinic)
• US Family Health Plan
• Humana
• Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
• Navy Exchange
• RI Parent Information Network
• Home Base Boston
• Military Spouses of Newport
• Aquidneck Island Robotics Team
• YMCA
• Dare to Dream Ranch
• Girl Scouts
• Child and Family Services
• Newport County Mental Health
• East Bay Community Action Program
TOUCH-A-TRUCK
• NAVSTA Newport Fire Dept- Tower Ladder & Squad Trucks
• NAVSTA Newport EOD- EOD Response Vehicles
• Marine Transportation Reserve Unit, Providence - 7-Ton Armadillo Truck
• Police Cars & More
Foam Party, Rock Climbing Wall, Games, & more!