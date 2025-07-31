Island Access, Island Impact: VA Heads to Martha’s Vineyard for Veterans Town Hall and Enrollment Event

VA Providence is proud to bring essential care and leadership access directly to Martha’s Vineyard with a special Veterans Town Hall and Enrollment Event on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at American Legion Post #257 (47 Martin Rd., Vineyard Haven, MA).



This event is part of our ongoing commitment to reach underserved rural and island-based Veterans, providing on-site enrollment, benefits assistance, and walk-in clinical services delivered by our trusted optometry and audiology teams. These clinical services will be offered on a first come, first served basis from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM—no appointment required.



Following clinical services and benefits support, Veterans are invited to participate in a Town Hall discussion from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring senior VA and VBA leaders ready to listen, answer questions, and share updates. This open forum creates a space for honest dialogue and helps guide the future of VA services in the region.



Event Details:

Thursday, September 4, 2025

American Legion Post #257, 47 Martin Rd., Vineyard Haven, MA

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: VA Healthcare Enrollment, VBA Claims Assistance, and Walk-In Optometry, Audiology & Podiatry Services

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Veterans Town Hall with Senior Leadership



Meet the team:

• Ryan Lilly, Network Director, VA New England Healthcare System

• Lawrence Connell, Director, VA Providence Healthcare System

• Dr. Monty VanBeber, Deputy Chief of Staff, VA Providence

• EJ McQuade, Director, VBA Providence Regional Office



This is your chance to get enrolled, get answers, and get connected. We encourage all island Veterans to attend. Let us serve you where you are.