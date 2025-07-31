Step Forward for Suicide Prevention: Join Our Awareness Walk on September 11

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, VA Providence invites Veterans, staff, and supporters to join us for our Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk and Tabling Event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM.



Where: The walk begins at the Pavilion (behind Building 1, under the dialysis unit) on the Providence VA campus and will continue to Davis Park and back.



When: Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:30–1:00 PM



What to Expect:

• A meaningful community walk in solidarity with those affected by suicide

• Informational resource tables and giveaways at the Pavilion and in the front lobby throughout the month

• Free refreshments and snacks following the walk



Let’s walk together to raise awareness, support one another, and highlight the mental health resources available to Veterans here at VA Providence. Your steps can help save lives.