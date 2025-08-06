Helping Veterans Take the Next Step

The VA Providence Healthcare System invites all Veterans to attend a one-day outreach event designed to connect those in need with immediate housing resources and essential support services. The “Getting Veterans Off the Streets – New Bedford Surge Event” takes place on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Veterans Transition House, located at 1297 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA.

This event is open to ALL Veterans and will provide direct access to:

• Emergency housing

• VA enrollment and benefits assistance

• Help with vital documents

• On-site support from community organizations

Additional services include VA disability claims assistance, discharge upgrades, MassHealth, utility and legal assistance, and more.

Transportation assistance is available.

For more information or to request support, contact:

📧 VHAProHousing@va.gov

📞 Mackenzie Reilly, LMSW – 401-678-2651