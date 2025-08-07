Reversing Overdose, Saving Lives: VA Providence Hosts Naloxone Demonstration Event

The VA Providence Healthcare System invites all Veterans to attend our Naloxone Demonstration and Overdose Education Event on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Main Entrance Lobby.

This life-saving event is open to all Veterans and will offer free Naloxone—a fast-acting antidote for accidental opioid overdose. Staff will be available to demonstrate proper usage of the nasal spray and answer questions about opioid safety and overdose prevention.

Naloxone can restore normal breathing during an overdose and is safe to use even if opioids are not the cause. If you or someone you know is at risk, this training could make all the difference.

All Veterans are eligible to receive a free Naloxone kit. Speak with a clinician at the event to learn if Naloxone is right for you.

Join us in taking a proactive step to protect yourself and your fellow Veterans.