Women's Equality Day 2025!

VA Providence invites you to join us in our Main lobby to honor Women’s Equality Day on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

This event will highlight the progress and contributions of women while focusing on resources tailored to support the unique needs of local Women Veterans.

Attendees will learn more about healthcare eligibility, mental health resources, and specialized programs.

Location: VA Providence Healthcare System Date

Time: Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Together, we celebrate the resilience and achievements of Women Veterans while connecting them with the services they have earned.