VA Providence’s Employment Resource Center invites Veterans to attend Suit Up for Success: Veteran’s Job Fair on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the 5th Floor Classrooms at VA Providence (830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908). This event is designed to connect Veterans with local employers, explore employment opportunities, and support Veterans in reaching their career goals.

For more information, call 401-273-7100 ext. 13099