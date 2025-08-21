VA Providence is partnering with NESCTC Security Services to host Secure Your Future: NESCTC Recruitment Event on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Building 39, Computer Lab. NESCTC is hiring for a variety of positions, including part-time and full-time roles, security officers, crossing guards, and call center staff.

All Veterans are welcome to attend. For details, contact Rosemarie Aponte at 401-273-7100 ext. 15018.