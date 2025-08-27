Getting Started in the Kitchen

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Starting your healthy eating journey begins with confidence in the kitchen. This Healthy Teaching Kitchen class will cover the essentials of cooking safely and setting up your kitchen for success. Veterans will learn how to organize their space, store food properly, and use basic cooking techniques to prepare healthy meals with confidence.



For more information, please contact the Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.

